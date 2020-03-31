CNN anchor tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Cuomo, host of CNN’s “Prime Time” and brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has tested positive for coronavirus. Cuomo, 49, said he has felt “fever, chills and shortness of breath” after being exposed to people who have since been diagnosed.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he wrote in a Twitter statement Tuesday. “That would make me feel worse than this illness!” The anchor said he has been quarantined in his New York apartment basement.

Cuomo has already been hosting from home, as have almost all CNN reporters, and will continue to do so, he said. He was last at CNN’s Hudson Yards offices Friday, the network said. More than 75,000 people in New York have tested positive so far, Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday. At least 1,550 have died.