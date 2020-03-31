The Bay Observer
Bank of Montreal closing some branches
Bank of Montreal closing some branches

March 31, 2020

The Bank of Montreal has announced the temporary closure of some of its area branches due to the COVID19 crisis. Customers of all banking institutions should visit their Bank’s website to learn if any of their branches are closed.

The BMO branches closed include:

  • Limeridge Mall, Hamilton
  • Upper Ottawa and Fennel, Hamilton
  • Upper Paradise and Mohawk, Hamilton
  • Barton and Gage, Hamilton
  • Queenston and Parkdale, Hamilton
  • Burlington Mall
