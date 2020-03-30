Making beautiful music while personal distancing

Hamilton’s 5 at the First is a classical concert series that takes place at the First Unitarian Church at 170 Dundurn Street South in Hamilton. Due to the COVID19 epidemic they were forced to cancel their upcoming Cello Extravaganza. But Rachel Mercer, Artistic Director & Michele Corbeil, Executive Director sent along a link to a series of weekday noon hour concerts provided by members of the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa.

Founded in 2010 by Michele Corbeil and Rachel Mercer, 5 at the First Chamber Music Series was created to bring music, musicians and the community together in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The opening season included musicians from Canada alongside guests from Germany, Israel and Mexico, string, wind and piano players, and music from all over the world including one world premiere Canadian composition. First Unitarian Auditorium has proven to be a perfect setting for the audience to enjoy the sounds and meet each other and the performers.

For more information on % at the First visit http://www.5atthefirst.com/