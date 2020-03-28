Trudeau bans Canadian travel for COVID sufferers

In his daily address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new measure to slow the spread of COVID-19: As of Monday at noon, anyone showing any signs of COVID-19 will be denied boarding planes or trains for domestic trips within Canada. This rule will be enforced by Transport Canada.

When asked by reporters Trudeau said that the government is not looking at closing provincial borders at this time.

The Prime Minister reiterated, multiple times, his message that anyone showing symptoms should stay home.

He again urged all Canadians to continue to avoid any trips away from home that are not absolutely necessary. He noted some promising news out of B.C in terms of flattening the COVID-19 curve but cautioned that we need to continue on the current track to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

As of this morning there are 4,757 confirmed cases across the country according to Health Canada.

The Prime Minister also provided an update on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which will provide up to $2,000 a month for four months to those who have lost income as a result of the pandemic. Trudeau encouraged eligible Canadians to register in advance for this benefit on the Canada Revenue Agency website – to set up an account and ideally to arrange direct deposits to speed up the process once administration of CERB applications starts in a few days.

