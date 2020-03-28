St Joe’s puts out a call for masks

In an internal staff memo, St Joe’s Hospital has asked the community for help during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The memo reads, “our Hospital is in need of medical, surgical and procedural masks. While model numbers of the N95 masks in the 1860, 1860s, 1870+, 8110s and 8210 are preferred, we are accepting all masks. We’re also in need of impervious gowns and face shields and new or gently used baby monitors. Please share this link (www.stjoesfoundation.ca/supplydrive/ ) with more information about our Supply Drive or email: donations@stjoes.ca .

The Hospital also noted that it is preparing for an influx of COVID19 patients. “To accommodate the expected demand from COVID-19, we will be repurposing the currently empty, former Fracture Clinic space for Emergency Department use. This will be a temporary measure, as this space is slated to be redeveloped for Psychiatric Emergency Services. We will reactivate the plan to redevelop Psychiatric Emergency Services in that space as soon as possible.”