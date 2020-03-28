Burton Cummings sings for “shut-ins”

Canadian singing icon Burton Cummings, like many recording artists, has had to cancel his upcoming tour due to the COVID19 epidemic. So, despite suffering from a bad cold himself, he has decided to perform a series of free concerts and post them on his Facebook page. The response has been overwhelming as thousands of Canadian’s have posted their appreciation. Here’s a sample:
Burton Cummings has much more on his Facebook page along with a treasure trove of rock and Winnipeg memorabilia. https://www.facebook.com/burtoncummings/
