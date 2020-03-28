The Bay Observer
Burton Cummings sings for "shut-ins"
Burton Cummings sings for "shut-ins"

March 28, 2020

Canadian singing icon Burton Cummings, like many recording artists, has had to cancel his upcoming tour due to the COVID19 epidemic. So, despite suffering from a bad cold himself, he has decided to perform a series of free concerts and post them on his Facebook page. The response has been overwhelming as thousands of Canadian’s have posted their appreciation. Here’s a sample:

Burton sings I Will Play A Rhapsody live on Facebook. – TEAM BLC

Posted by Burton Cummings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Burton Cummings has much more on his Facebook page along with a treasure trove of rock and Winnipeg memorabilia. https://www.facebook.com/burtoncummings/

