Fake COVID sick note resulted in a McDonald’s shutdown: police

An 18-year-old woman from Hamilton has been charged after allegedly trying to get out of work at a the McDonald’s at Upper James and Rymal by submitting a fake doctor’s note claiming she tested positive for coronavirus.

Saturday, McDonald’s closed down the restaurant, instituted a deep cleaning od the shop and told staff at the restaurant believed to have been in close contact with the employee to self-quarantine until further notice.

However, on Thursday, Hamilton police charged the woman with mischief over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, using a forged document and making a forged document.

“The fake note was presented to a restaurant supervisor on March 19, 2020. The McDonald’s restaurant, located on Rymal Road, took immediate safety actions by closing the store and sending all employees home to self-isolate,” Hamilton police said in a statement. Investigators say they were tipped off about the fake note from Hamilton Public Health on Monday. Police go on to say there was “significant impact” on the restaurant, local customers and employees. The woman has been released and has a court date on May 18.