The Bay Observer

Watch Robbie Robertson Play ‘The Weight’ With Ringo Starr and Musicians Across Five Continents

March 24, 2020

Not related specifically to the COVID crisis, but welcome nonetheless. Canada’s own Robbie Robertson and friends with an uplifting performance.

Watch Robbie Robertson Play ‘The Weight’ With Ringo Starr and Musicians Across Five Continents
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/robbie-robertson-the-weight-ringo-starr-video-885980/
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top