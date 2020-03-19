Important notice to Bay Observer readers and advertisers.

The COVID 19 situation has changed our lives in ways that would have been unimaginable just a few weeks ago. In particular the need for social distancing and contact reduction have forced many of our loyal advertisers to reduce or pause operations for a while. Accordingly, after careful consideration, we at the Bay Observer have decided to suspend our April print edition to allow our customers to focus on making the necessary adjustments they need to make during this time of uncertainty. We are closely monitoring the situation and hope to be back on the street in May with the clean, colorful print Bay Observer that so many of our readers tell us they look forward to each month.

In the meantime, please visit us on our website www.bayobserver.ca where we will continue to post up-to-date news on a daily basis. You can also catch us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The most important thing in this challenging time, is to look after our health, heed the advice of our medical and emergency officials about keeping your distance, frequent hand washing, care when coughing or sneezing, and to STOP PANIC PURCHASING. Think of your neighbor, especially the elderly and those with health issues. That shopping cart piled high with water or toilet paper may mean the next person makes a trip to the store for nothing.

The Bay Observer has been around for nearly 12 years and we are not going anywhere, but our decision to produce an online-only edition for April is the sensible thing to do at a time when we all need to do our share. We WILL get through this!

John Best, Publisher, Bay Observer