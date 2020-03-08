Over 100,000 pounds of food collected

The 28th annual Ancaster food drive was a huge success March 7th.

The mission, to help replenish the empty shelves at the food bank agencies resulted in a new record of 102,000 pounds of food donated. Notwithstanding the challenge of o,wintry day, the sun shone through when needed and cleared the way for the many volunteers who coordinated in our schools, service clubs and in our community workplace fundraisers. In all hundreds of volunteers congregated at the Ancaster Fairgrounds and worked together unloading, sorting, boxing, weighing, stacking and loading food on the agency trucks. of thousands and thousands pounds of donated food.

The generous spirit of the residents in Ancaster has resulted in a cumulative 1,856,500 lbs. of food collected since our first drive and has in a very meaningful way supported the 7 community service and food bank agencies serving our neighbors throughout the city of Hamilton.