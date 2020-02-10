Q4 arrival enhances Hamilton’s tech image

A major software company that provides IT web services to top publicly-traded companies on the major stock exchanges is setting up shop in downtown Hamilton and creating 140 skilled job positions. Toronto’s Q4 Inc. will set up its new 9,500-square-foot Gore Park space at 59 King St. E., a Core Urban property.

The Bay Observer spoke with Q4 CEO Darrel Heaps about his company’s decision to come to Hamilton. “We knew we needed to find an office that would house 140 people or so. We looked at offshoring, and near-soring—somewhere on the east coast, and even looked at simply expanding our existing Toronto office…but what we really liked about Hamilton was that is allowed us to work with a very similar talent pool in a lower cost environment.”

Q4 has approximately 2,200 publicly listed companies as clients for its software and data services. The main activity in Hamilton will be web design and servicing. The company held a job fair last week for the operation which will be renovated and ready for occupancy this spring. “We’re looking for people that have been working in the web development sphere as well as account management and working with clients,” said Heaps. “We are hearing from candidates who tell us they live in Hamilton but are commuting to Toronto—this will give those same people an opportunity to do work similar to what they have been doing in Toronto but now, without the commuting.”

In their second phase of expansion. The firm expects to expand to another 7,500 square-feet within the King Street building, bring a total lease space to 17,000 square feet. “With Q4, I feel they are at the forefront of a technology hub that’s going to be coming to downtown Hamilton, You won’t recognize the city in a couple of years,” said Judy Lam, Manager of Commercial Districts and Small Business for the City of Hamilton.

The new space is part of the revitalization in Hamilton’s heritage properties—the specialty of Core Urban Developments who have brought new life to several of Hamilton’s downtown properties. The Q4 site will offer a flexible, open concept and adaptable workspace that encourages collaboration. Amenities within the office reflect the company’s culture of employee wellness and creativity. The space features an auditorium-style space for meetings, wellness room, games room, space for bike racks and on-site shower facilities, as well as an outdoor patio during the summer months.

Hamilton is the fastest-growing mid-sized city in Canada for tech talent, with its tech sector growing nearly 53 per cent over the last five years. This booming industry is helping spur Hamilton’s downtown renewal.

