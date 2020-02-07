Burlington Japanese garden wins award

The City of Burlington’s Itabashi Garden, located at the Tansley Woods Community Centre at 1996 Itabashi Way, has been named the 2020 PRO Award of Excellence for Recreational Facility (non-aquatic) or Park Design, population over 100,000.

The Japanese garden, designed by Virginia Burt Designs, opened on Canada Day 2019 with the official delegation from Itabashi, Japan, members of Burlington City Council, and the Consul-General of Japan in Toronto, Takako Ito.

The PRO award will be handed out during a special ceremony on March 26, 2020 in Collingwood, Ontario. Burlington and Itabashi, Japan have been twin cities for 30 years.

The Japanese garden’s design was inspired by gardens of the Itabashi area and the local Burlington landscape, including the escarpment and local plants.

Photo by Richard Mandelkorn Photography