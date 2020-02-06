Acclaimed one-woman show coming to BPAC

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre is proud to present Confessions of a Fairy’s Daughter written and performed by Alison Wearing for two performances on February 21 and 22, 2020 in the Community Studio Theatre.

Based on her bestselling memoir, Alison Wearing’s Confessions of a Fairy’s Daughter one-woman show tells the story of growing up with a gay father in the 1980s. Woven through music and imagery, the 70-minute monologue moves from Wearing’s carefree childhood to the moment she learned, at age twelve, that her family was a tad more complex than she had thought. Alison Wearing an internationally acclaimed author, playwright and actor. Confessions of a Fairy’s Daughter, is both an award-winning comedic one-woman show and a bestselling memoir about growing up with a gay father in the 1980s. Since 2011, Alison has performed ‘Confessions’ over 100 times in more than 40 cities across North America, earning 5-star reviews and top awards at virtually every festival in which it has appeared, including Best Dramatic Script at the United Solo Festival in NYC and 3 Canadian Fringe Festival ‘Best of the Fest’ awards. Popular at universities, literary festivals, and community theatres alike, ‘Confessions’ offers a unique evening of entertainment while celebrating a universal story about family, acceptance, and love. Alison is based in Stratford, Ontario.

As a memoir, Confessions of a Fairy’s Daughter was shortlisted for the Edna Staebler Award for Creative Nonfiction, nominated for the prestigious RBC/Taylor Prize for Non-Fiction, and selected as a Chapters/Indigo Recommended Reads and Top 50 Books of 2013.

The show will come to Burlington Performing Arts Centre Friday, February 21, 2020 @ 7:30pm and Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased by telephone, online or in person: 905-681-6000, https://burlingtonpac.ca/. Tickets: Regular $39.00 (All-in) / Member $34.00 (All-in)