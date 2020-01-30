An opportunity to support mental health and enjoy yoga

Schizophrenia affects roughly 1 in 100 persons in Ontario. It normally is noticed in a person’s teen years and is a life-long condition. The good news is that with medication, family support and other therapies the condition can be managed in a significant number of persons who are able to experience a fulfilling quality of life—including employment and family enjoyment.

For more than 40 years the Schizophrenia Society of Ontario has been providing support services to the families of persons with schizophrenia, offering one-on-one short-term counselling, group support events and an ask-the-expert hotline. Awareness of schizophrenia has been greatly enhanced through events like the recent Bell Let’s Talk Day.

Over the next month the Schizophrenia Society of Ontario will be staging a series of Peace of Minds Yogathons to raise awareness and funds for the Society’s work. Marina Sue Ping, Hamilton-Halton Community Engagement Coordinator, for SSO says the event will consists of 5-50-minute yoga sessions conducted by yoga experts. Everyone is welcome whether they have a loved one with schizophrenia or just want to help the cause. They are also inviting people to fundraise by organizing pledges. The events will take place as follows:

Oakville – February 22

Hamilton – March 7

Ancaster – March 28

Registration for Oakville and Hamilton is $75. Early bird registration for Ancaster (before March 1) is $50. The fee gets the participant up to five hours of yoga, a lunch provided by Farm Boy, and a mental health presentation. To register, or to get more information visit https://www.schizophrenia.on.ca/News-Events/Peace-of-Minds-Yogathon