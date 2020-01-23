Transit Task force appointed

Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney has announced the membership of the five-person task force that will determine how the $1 Billion in Provincial transit and infrastructure money will be spent. A government release says, “ A new local task force will help determine which projects best fit Hamilton’s needs and can be delivered quickly and in a fiscally responsible manner.”

The committee mandate calls for it to deliver preliminary recommendations to the minister by the end of February, but the committee’s terns of reference allow for it to stay in existence for up to a year.

The Chair and members are:

Tony Valeri (Chair) – Vice President, Corporate Affairs at ArcelorMittal Dofasco. Tony was the former Minister of Transport in the Martin Government.

Richard J. Brennan – Award-winning journalist who reported on politics including Queen’s Park and Parliament Hill for most of his 40-plus-year career.

Anthony V. Primerano – Director of Government Relations for the Labourers International Union of North America (LiUNA), the largest trade union in North America with 800,000+ members.

Dr. Saiedeh Razavi – Director of the McMaster Institute for Transportation and Logistics (MITL), Associate Professor at the Department of Civil Engineering, and the Chair in Heavy Construction at McMaster University.

Janette Smith – City Manager at the City of Hamilton. Janette has extensive public sector experience during her 30-year tenure at the Region of Peel prior to joining the City of Hamilton in May 2019.

“The Hamilton Transportation Task Force will play a vital role in helping our government deliver $1 billion in transportation infrastructure investments in the City of Hamilton,” said Minister Mulroney. “People in Hamilton deserve transportation investments that are realistic and affordable. I will work with the Task Force and the City of Hamilton to determine which projects best fit Hamilton’s transportation needs.”

“I look forward to getting down to work on the possibilities for mass transit and transportation infrastructure more generally in our great City,” said Tony Valeri, Task Force Chair. “I am committed to stewarding a process that will objectively identify the best and most realistic options for Hamilton.”

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger issued a release stating in part, “I remain disappointed by the Transportation Minister’s approach to informing the City of their cancellation of our LRT project but remain hopeful this task force will find the LRT is the best investment for the City of Hamilton.”