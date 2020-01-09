The Bay Observer
Karina Gould MP Levee January 12
Karina Gould MP Levee January 12

January 9, 2020

On Sunday, January 12th from 1-4pm Karina Gould, Burlington’s Member of Parliament will be hosting her fifth annual New Year’s Levee at the Art Gallery of Burlington.

The Levee provides an opportunity for residents to come and celebrate the new year and mix and mingle with their neighbours.

Minister Gould will be delivering remarks at 2pm followed by a presentation of the Community Calendars to Grade 5 students from across Burlington who’s art was selected to be showcased in the calendar and on Minister Gould’s social media.

Guilds from the Art Gallery will be performing demonstrations.

For more information: Karina.Gould.C1A@parl.gc.ca

