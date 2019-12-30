Longo’s brings Christmas Cheer to Joe Brant

Teresa Longo made her annual visit to Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday, December 19. Mrs. Longo, along with members of the Longo family, Halton Regional Police officers and staff from Longo’s two Burlington stores, delivered gifts to patients who may not be able to be home with their families over the holiday season.

Mrs. Longo made a $20,000 donation to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation in support of mental health programs at JBH.

“Teresa’s personal touch and connection to the Hospital is what makes the Longo family’s annual visit so special,” said Anissa Hilborn, Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation President. “Her annual holiday visit brings joy to our hospital’s most complex-care patients, and we are truly grateful for Teresa’s incredible generosity and kindness.”

The Longo family has been part of the community for more than 45 years, and is a long-standing supporter of Joseph Brant Hospital. In 2015, they made a $500,000 contribution to the Our New Era Campaign through the Longo’s Family Charitable Foundation Community Matching Gift Challenge raising more than $1 million for Joseph Brant Hospital’s redevelopment and expansion campaign.

In recognition of their philanthropic support in Halton Region, Longo’s was presented with the 2016 Outstanding Corporation Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Golden Horseshoe Chapter.