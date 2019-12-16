Hamilton’s own Broadway star coming to BPAC

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre is helping everyone who has a New Year resolution to listen to more beautiful music in 2020, with a live solo concert featuring Caissie Levy on January 25, 2020 in the Main Theatre.

The intimate performance with Broadway star Caissie Levy will feature highlights from her storied career and hit songs including Let It Go performed live. Her stunning vocals combined with a relaxed charm makes for an electric evening.

“…her ‘Let It Go’ really is sensational.” – The New York Times

Caissie Levy is a Canadian actress and singer from Hamilton, who is best known for originating the role of ‘Elsa’ in Frozen on Broadway, in which she is currently starring. Her other performances in musical theatre on Broadway and in the West End include ‘Penny Pingleton’ in Hairspray, ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked, ‘Sheila’ in the Tony Award winning revival Hair, and ‘Fantine’ in the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Misérables. In concert, she headlined Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops, backed up Sir Rod Stewart during his Las Vegas residency, guested with The United States Military Academy at West Point and performed solo shows to sold-out audiences across the US and the UK.

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre

Caissie Levy

Saturday, January 25, 2020 @ 7:30pm

Main Theatre

440 Locust Street, Burlington, Ontario

Tickets can be purchased by telephone, online or in person:

905-681-6000, https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/caissie-levy/

Tickets: Regular $69.50 / Youth $35