Skelly slams city over sewergate

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly says she will keep the public informed about progress on the cleanup in the wake of sewergate. In a statement Skelly said, “Like many of you, I was shocked to hear the recent details of the Chedoke Creek sewage spill. I was even more disappointed, however, to learn that our city council deliberately chose to withhold information from our community about the severity and extent of the situation. Last week, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks issued a revised order to the City to provide regular meetings and progress updates on their clean-up activities. I have spoken to Minister Yurek about our community’s need for information and he has assured me that I will be receiving regular updates from the ministry. I want to ensure all members of our community are kept informed as this work continues so I will be providing regular updates on my website and through social media. To ensure city councils are transparent, our government is keeping its Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan commitment to bring forward measures mandating+ overflow incidents into Ontario’s lakes and rivers are reported on and made public by the municipality in a timely manner. I will continue to advocate on behalf of our community that these measures need to be put in place as soon as possible. “