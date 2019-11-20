‘Tis the Season for Giving and Burlington Downtown is giving back to YOU this shopping season with its Retail Roundup Event!

Kick start your holiday shopping at participating Downtown Burlington retailers and be entered to win 1 of 4 downtown shopping sprees!
The holiday gifting season is here, and Downtown Burlington has the perfect, ‘something,’ for everyone on your list. Shop for them and win for you! Starting November 1st, shop with a participating retailer (listed below) and be entered to win one of four $500 Burlington Downtown shopping sprees as part of our first Retail Roundup.
“You are going to love what your Downtown Burlington retailers have in store for you this holiday season,” says Joelle Cooling, Owner, Joelle’s. “Come and explore our walkable shops, restaurants and services and enjoy all we have to offer in the core!”
Participating in our Retail Roundup event is easy! Simply visit a participating business in November to check a loved one off your holiday shopping list and receive a ballot to enter to win. Four winners will be drawn at the end of the month to win $500 to spend at their favourite Downtown Burlington retailer. Follow the Burlington Downtown Business Association on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter (@DTBurlingtonON) and watch for the daily retailer highlights to learn more about the local businesses participating in this exciting event.
“Our Retail Roundup event is designed to give the public even more exciting opportunities to shop local this season,” notes Brian Dean, Executive Director, Burlington Downtown Business Association. “The BDBA makes it our business to promote and celebrate the independent merchants who make up our dynamic community. This month we aim to celebrate the gift of small business Downtown with you.”
There truly is no better time than the holidays to stroll the streets of Downtown Burlington. With over 40 specialty retailers you will want to have your gift list ready. Whether shopping for a unique, hand-crafted item for the person who has everything or stocking stuffers for the whole family, you will find it here. Then, before rushing home with your treasures, we welcome you to celebrate the season and your successful local shopping experience at one of our award winning restaurants.
Retail Roundup runs from November 1st through November 30th at participating Burlington Downtown retailers. Come and discover why we say “Burlington Downtown…It’s all here.” Visit burlingtondowntown.ca for full contest rules & regulations.
Participating Retail Roundup businesses:
A Different Drummer Books
Amanda Steene Cosmetics
Animal Aid Attic
Anise Modern Apothecary
Blossoms Flower Shop
Bocana Boutique
Bodega
Branded Burlington
Brant Florist
Burlap & Twine
Bush’s Men’s Wear
Centro Garden
Classic Jewellery
Forever Summer Swimwear
Frederick Fine Art
Gerry Weber
Harmony Fine Jewellers
Havana Castle Cigars
IGO Optical
Jeff’s Guy Shop
Jockheck Jewellers
Joelle’s
Joseph Tassoni
Kay At Home
Lingerie D’amour
Mirella’s Ladies Boutique
Modella Ladies Wear
Natural Health Garden
ODDSPOT
Paul Balogh Jewellers
Pet Planet
Posh Couture
Promises & Lace
Pure Boutique
Scrivener’s Men’s Apparel
Specs on Pearl
The Book Nook
The Handmade House
The Little Pop-Up Shoppe
The North Coal General Store
Ti Vesto Boutique
Village Cigar Company & Barbershop
Village Square Quilt Shop
Wish Boutique