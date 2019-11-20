‘Tis the Season for Giving and Burlington Downtown is giving back to YOU this shopping season with its Retail Roundup Event!

Kick start your holiday shopping at participating Downtown Burlington retailers and be entered to win 1 of 4 downtown shopping sprees!

The holiday gifting season is here, and Downtown Burlington has the perfect, ‘something,’ for everyone on your list. Shop for them and win for you! Starting November 1st, shop with a participating retailer (listed below) and be entered to win one of four $500 Burlington Downtown shopping sprees as part of our first Retail Roundup.

“You are going to love what your Downtown Burlington retailers have in store for you this holiday season,” says Joelle Cooling, Owner, Joelle’s. “Come and explore our walkable shops, restaurants and services and enjoy all we have to offer in the core!”

Participating in our Retail Roundup event is easy! Simply visit a participating business in November to check a loved one off your holiday shopping list and receive a ballot to enter to win. Four winners will be drawn at the end of the month to win $500 to spend at their favourite Downtown Burlington retailer. Follow the Burlington Downtown Business Association on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter (@DTBurlingtonON) and watch for the daily retailer highlights to learn more about the local businesses participating in this exciting event.

“Our Retail Roundup event is designed to give the public even more exciting opportunities to shop local this season,” notes Brian Dean, Executive Director, Burlington Downtown Business Association. “The BDBA makes it our business to promote and celebrate the independent merchants who make up our dynamic community. This month we aim to celebrate the gift of small business Downtown with you.”

There truly is no better time than the holidays to stroll the streets of Downtown Burlington. With over 40 specialty retailers you will want to have your gift list ready. Whether shopping for a unique, hand-crafted item for the person who has everything or stocking stuffers for the whole family, you will find it here. Then, before rushing home with your treasures, we welcome you to celebrate the season and your successful local shopping experience at one of our award winning restaurants.

Retail Roundup runs from November 1st through November 30th at participating Burlington Downtown retailers. Come and discover why we say “Burlington Downtown…It’s all here.” Visit burlingtondowntown.ca for full contest rules & regulations.

Participating Retail Roundup businesses:

A Different Drummer Books

Amanda Steene Cosmetics

Animal Aid Attic

Anise Modern Apothecary

Blossoms Flower Shop

Bocana Boutique

Bodega

Branded Burlington

Brant Florist

Burlap & Twine

Bush’s Men’s Wear

Centro Garden

Classic Jewellery

Forever Summer Swimwear

Frederick Fine Art

Gerry Weber

Harmony Fine Jewellers

Havana Castle Cigars

IGO Optical

Jeff’s Guy Shop

Jockheck Jewellers

Joelle’s

Joseph Tassoni

Kay At Home

Lingerie D’amour

Mirella’s Ladies Boutique

Modella Ladies Wear

Natural Health Garden

ODDSPOT

Paul Balogh Jewellers

Pet Planet

Posh Couture

Promises & Lace

Pure Boutique

Scrivener’s Men’s Apparel

Specs on Pearl

The Book Nook

The Handmade House

The Little Pop-Up Shoppe

The North Coal General Store

Ti Vesto Boutique

Village Cigar Company & Barbershop

Village Square Quilt Shop

Wish Boutique