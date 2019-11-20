Steven Page with the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday, February 28th

Main Theatre Regular: $69.50 (All in) Member: $64.50 (All in)

Steven Page, former colead singer and songwriter with Barenaked Ladies, is known for his dynamic, physically exuberant performances, his powerful tenor, quick wit, and an arsenal of songs that span the gamut between humour and pathos. In this special concert featuring the lush accompaniment

of the HPO chamber orchestra, Page will perform a selection of his BNL hits, like Jane, Brian Wilson as well as newer music from his last three solo albums, including his latest release Discipline: Heal Thyself Part II. Conducting the orchestra will be Isaac Page, a Toronto born composer and conductor, as well as Steven Page’s son. Conducted by: Isaac Page Isaac Page is a Toronto-born composer and

conductor. Isaac has served as the Assistant Conductor for both the Bowling Green Philharmonia, Wilfird Laurier University Wind Orchestra, and the Kitchener-Waterloo Youth Orchestra. Isaac has also appeared as a guest conductor with the Richmond Hill Philharmonic Orchestra, Vera Causa Opera, and the Open Ears Festival. Isaac is a passionate advocate for Canadian music, as well as all

varieties of contemporary music. Isaac is a founding member of The Yacht Club, a Waterloo-based contemporary music and theatre collective, as well as an accomplished composer and arranger.