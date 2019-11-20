Juno Award winner Laila Biali to perform at Westdale

She has won the Juno award for best Vocal Jazz Album of the Year (2018) and has been nominated for another of her albums. Jazz singer-pianist Laila Biali will perform at the Westdale Theatre November 29th with special guest Kadri Voorand. Born in Vancouver, Biali began playing piano at a young age. She studied classical piano for many years. At the Royal Conservatory of Music she was attracted to jazz, and when she was nineteen she entered Humber College in Toronto. Four years later she released the album Introducing the Laila Biali Trio.

In 2009 she sang background vocals for Sting’s DVD A Winter’s Night: Live from Durham Cathedral. She toured with Chris Botti and Suzanne Vega. She has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City and at Glenn Gould Theatre in Toronto.

Her second album, Tracing Light (2010), received a Juno Award nomination. She recorded House of Many Rooms (2014) with strings and the Toronto Mass Choir. For this album Biali wrote songs and the arrangements. In 2014, she joined the female band Rose & the Nightingale. A few years later she appeared as guest host for Tonic, a jazz program on CBC Radio 2, then became the regular host for Saturday Night Jazz.

Her self-titled 2018 album won the Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year. Of the album she said, “I’m someone who loves adventure and a variety of experiences – that goes for travels around the world and in music! The new album encapsulates that thirst for discovering new territory, while honouring the foundations that have shaped who I am, personally and musically.”

