CORBEC PLANT ANNOUNCEMENT ONE OF SEVERAL RECENT INDUSTRIAL COUPS FOR HAMILTON

News that Quebec steel company Corbec is expanding to Hamilton with a plant in the Red Hill Business Park was just the latest in a string of similar announcements in recent weeks. Just days before the Corbec announcement, DHL Courier announced a $100 Million expansion to its facility at Hamilton Airport. Set to open in 2021, the new facility, four times the size of current facility at 200,000 square feet, is required to meet the double-digit volume growth DHL has experienced. The new facility will become DHL’s largest gateway in Canada, and will quadruple the current handling capacity

Corbec runs two steel-tip galvanizing plants in Montreal and Quebec City that immerse steel components into vats of molten zinc for corrosion protection. The Hamilton plant will be the company’s first plant in Ontario. The location of the plant is west of Nebo Road at Twenty Road in the Red Hill Industrial Park.

Earlier Panattoni construction began work on their $30-million Aeropark warehouse; and Mondelez will spend $40-million om the expansion of its candy plant in west Hamilton. On the residential side was news of a pending deal for Hamilton Centre by IN8 Developments that could result in multiple condo towers costing as much as $700 million. Last Summer L3 Harris, formerly Wescam, announced it was relocating its head office to Waterdown where it will join a newly-opened Stryker Plant.