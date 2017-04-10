The Bay Observer

Iconic Canadian musicians to headline fundraisers for stricken son of Ian Thomas

On January 7, 2017, Jake Thomas, son of Hamilton music legend Ian Thomas was severely injured in a catastrophic accident, leaving him a paraplegic. Jake is a father of four and a filmmaker. The musical group Lunch At Allen’s consists of Ian Thomas, Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church and Marc Jordan. Within days of the accident, Murray, Marc and Cindy were talking about what they could do to help Jake and family with the financial challenges that lay ahead … and so began the idea for a series of concerts. Due to…

Continue reading ...
LATEST NEWS
Sir Thomas More Students once again, helping others
The Bay Observer
Saturday May 13th 2017,  St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School and Mohawk Ford Dealership will be hosting its first annual STM Drives 4 WE Event. This is a national event.
Is Trump ok?
The Bay Observer
There is an unsettling theme starting to get openly discussed in mainstream media in the US—mainstream cable at least—and that is some speculation that President Trump may be not in
Let’s hear from Brown
The Bay Observer
Maybe Patrick Brown is emulating Justin Trudeau who appeared to have not much in the way of policies heading into the 2015 election, but who nonetheless steamrolled his opponents with
Boomers vs millennials
The Bay Observer
Since the Form LRT poll was released Monday there has been some criticism of the methodology used by Forum Research. Mayor Fred Eisenberger says Millennials are under represented in the
More Latest News
6°C
Wind: 15mph W
Cloudy
Humidity: 81%
Bay Area Weather
Wed
11°C
Thu
8°C
Fri
9°C
NEWS
Waterfront Changing at Warp Speed
The Bay Observer
I don’t know where LRT is headed, but the thing I remember most from the marathon city council session that closed out March-is that traffic is projected to increase by
Iconic Canadian musicians to headline fundraisers for stricken son of Ian Thomas
The Bay Observer
On January 7, 2017, Jake Thomas, son of Hamilton music legend Ian Thomas was severely injured in a catastrophic accident, leaving him a paraplegic. Jake is a father of four
YOUNG SCIENTISTS ARE WINNERS AT BASEF
The Bay Observer
The ArcelorMittal Dofasco Pinnacle Best-in-Fair Award was won by Sabrina Mogus from Emily Carr Public School, Halton District School Board.  Her project is ‘Don’t FEAST on Your FLEECE’ (U02).  
HABITAT PROVIDING SHELTER AND A CHANCE AT A NEW LIFE
The Bay Observer
When you lose all of your earthly possessions in the blink of an eye, the one thing you can be thankful for is that you’re still breathing. It happened to
More News

MONTHLY COMIC

OPINION

12 percent and yet….

The Bay Observer

Twelve per cent. An even dozen.  Again she stands at political death’s door.  The Premier of Canada’s largest province resoundingly rejected by Ontario’s voters.

Angus Reid polling information might ordinarily suggest Kathleen Wynne will perform a dead duck impression, treading water until the Liberal Party decides the free-falling Premier will do nicely as a sacrificial offering to the good burghers of the…

Continue reading ...

Monthly Editorial

Written by:
Post on John Best's Comment Apr 10, 2017

A modest transit proposal

We are now entering the 10th year since the Government of Ontario announced the Move Ontario transit plan that sparked Hamilton’s foray into consideration of LRT. In 2008 Hamilton had just developed its own Transit Master Plan that called for the establishment of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT); as well as introducing what is now known as the city-wide BLAST system. The plan only allowed for the possibility of Light Rail Transit (LRT) at some future date when there was sufficient demand. It was a balanced plan that attempted to address transit needs across the entire city including suburbs.

Somewhere around 2008, the dynamic suddenly changed from an open-ended discussion to an aggressive promotion of LRT over all other modes. Consultants were engaged to drive a public consultation process and a major advertising campaign was launched. From the beginning this process was dominated by lower city interests and persons or groups predisposed towards LRT. Actual attendance at public workshops totalled less than 300 persons. Some 1900 people answered a survey that overwhelmingly supported LRT but only…

Continue reading ...
Written by:
Post on John Best's Comment Apr 9, 2017

Television review: Feud

I don’t know if anybody has been watching it of not but FX Canada has a sure Emmy award show on its hands with Feud a mini series about the making of the movie What Ever Happened to Baby Jane and the nuclear war staged between the film’s two stars, Bette Davis, played by Susan Sarandon and Joan Crawford, played by Jessica Lange, The series details the struggle to make the film in 1962. The movie industry was in steep decline and so were the acting careers of Davis and Crawford. Warner brothers wanted to cash in on the horror movie fad that was raging at the time following the release of Psycho – they were cheap to make and if they caught on with teenagers could produce a big return on investment. Bette Davis campaigned for the role of Baby Jane and inexplicably invited Crawford to play Baby Janes disabled sister even though she apparently hated Crawford. She once commented that Crawford had slept with every male star at MGM except Lassie the…

Continue reading ...
Written by:
Post on John Best's Comment

Hamilton students revisiting history

As you read this a group of Hamilton high schoolers from Sherwood Secondary are in Northern France with thousands of other Canadian youth having taken part in the April 9th commemorative ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge and the First World War.  Notables attending included Princes, Charles, William and Harry, Governor-General Johnson and Prime Minister Trudeau. Also on hand a large contingent of Canadian Armed Forces personnel.  In all about 23,000 Canadians attended from all parts of the country. Our son Steve Jones is one of the teachers leading the Sherwood contingent. Imagine spending  10 days in Europe mostly on a bus with 40 teenagers. Not for the faint of heart. Apparently the teacher-chaperones take turns sleeping, so that somebody is always on the alert.  In addition to Vimy the itinerary includes Canada’s other great military shrine, Juno Beach, scene of the 1944 D Day landing. They also get a look around Amsterdam and Paris. Many of the soldiers who died at Vimy were not much older than the…

Continue reading ...
Culture & Living
The Bay Observer

The Book of Mormon

I’ve never read The Book of Mormon, but have on three occasions witnessed the Broadway musical it inspired. The latest viewing was opening night of the show’s third return to Toronto, currently on stage at the Princess Of Wales Theatre.

While there is a wide chasm between the sacred pages and its theatrical adaptation, the underlying story still preaches the soul-saving redemption (with hilarity) offered by the diety to us mere mortals. Between the covers, sacred words deliver ecclesiastic revelations, while on stage, its a whoop-de-do song/dance/comedy (blasphemous, scurrilous and foul-mouthed) extravaganza that may have you gasping with wonderment at this seemingly impious attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In actual fact, the show is a satiric tribute to the religious body.

The church’s heirarcy has withheld a public thrashing of the show’s creative team (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), cleverly opting for public awareness of the denomination’s doctrine with ads in the playbills which inform…..“Our version is sliiiightly different…..the musical is entertaining. The book? It’s life changing.”

The plot overlooks the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir and ecclesiastic observances, focusing on the church’s missionary endeavors. We follow the experiences of Elder Price (Gabe Gibbs) and Elder Cunningham (Connor Peirson), two mismatched missionaries despatched from Salt Lake City to spread the gospel in far off Uganda. In a remote jungle village they encounter a weapon- wielding war lord who subjugates the natives. They in turn lustily sing/ shout vulgarities at God for their suffering, It’s a…

Continue reading ...
Entertainment

MORE ARTICLES

MRS HENDERSON PRESENTS
The Bay Observer
Herewith, a biographical show exposing the bare facts framed in
“THE BODYGUARD:THE MUSICAL”
The Bay Observer
This juke box musical, adapted from the 1992 Kevin Costner/Whitney
Playing with Fire
The Bay Observer
Hamilton’s Theatre Aquarius kicks off the new year with an
Lifestyle

2017 CHRYSLER PACIFICA BUSTS THE MINI-VAN STIGMA

The Bay Observer

Many years ago my brother…

Continue reading ...
Auto Eat & Drink Education Fashion & Beauty Home & Design Love & Relationship Tech Travel

MORE ARTICLES

Practical or Plush Vehicles for the Open Road
A few weeks after it was picked as 2017 Canadian
2017 Nissan Maxima The four-door sports car
The 2017 Nissan Maxima has received minimal updates after a
2017 Honda Accord
For years the Honda Accord has been categorized as one
Community Comments
Breasaola
Forum polled: 131 Hamiltonians under 34 2,283 Ha
Smacky Mohacsy
Wynne and her entire party should all be jailed
Buchen
I actually know ben liu and in fact hes at least
Andrew
I bet the liberal party is freaking out, wishing
Politics
The Bay Observer
Politics
Scathing report on Ontario Works raises few eyebrows at City Council
The Bay Observer
Politics
Clock ticking on Ward Boundary reform
The Bay Observer
Politics
Shakeup at HSR has drivers’ union uneasy about labour relations
More Politics
Business
The Bay Observer
Business
BOARD SHOULD HAVE PREVENTED TD FIASCO
The Bay Observer
Business
Hamilton real estate prices will buck cooling trend: Conference Board
The Bay Observer
Business
Hamilton company restores iconic Sam the Record man sign
More Business
Health
11
Apr
The Bay Observer
on Health

Your Immune System and Cancer

The causes of cancer can include a collection of lifestyle and environmental
4 mins 8
11
Apr
The Bay Observer
on Health

THE BATTLE ONLY MOTHERS CAN WIN

If the current trend continues, our grandchildren won’t have to concern themselves
4 mins 4
More Health
Bay Area News Wire
Having it All: Challenges in Female Entrepreneurship
by /
All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Named Best Minivan in Popular Mechanics’ Automotive Excellence Awards
by /
Million Dollar Quartet opens this evening at the Dunfield Theatre Cambridge!
by /
LEGENDARY LORETTA LYNN HEADING TO SENECA ALLEGANY RESORT & CASINO!
by /