The Bay Observer

December 30, 2016
Watching the clock with public delegations
Not in my city. That’s the message Jim Young delivered to Burlington city council when it came time …
December 28, 2016
Council pushback on police capital budget
In what could be a sign of increasing scrutiny of the Hamilton Police Services by Hamilton City Coun…
December 28, 2016
Getting a handle on Burlington Fire Department budget
A retired engineer, 92-year-old Frank Gue says if he learned one thing in the business world during …
December 28, 2016
Burlington Airpark withdraws application.
Burlington Airpark Inc. has withdrawn its application to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Cha…
November 29, 2016
Musing on driverless cars while testing a new Volvo
This month I’m testing the 2017 Volvo S90. A luxury sedan the Swedish car maker is producing to spar…
-
THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
It didn’t take me long to read Paula Hawkins explosive best-selling novel. I was hooked …Read More »
-
FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
-
YWCA HAMILTON CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
-
-
More council skepticism needed
-
Burlington resident had front row seat and more, at Democratic convention
-
Healing Through The Holidays
Each year at this time, we begin to see it everywhere – messages of family …Read More »
-
Stem Cell Transplant Campaign kicks off
-
THE YOUNG FACE OF SKIN CANCER
-
Journalism rules are upside down in this election
If there was anything remotely akin to what we used to call journalism left after …Read More »
-
15 Ward option is far from the status quo
-
Prowling around Vienna
-
Promising signs at Hamilton Airport
-
Hardly any silly love songs from the “cute Beatle”
-
-
Bay West Group Inc. donates $25,000 to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation’s Our New Era campaign.
-
French playground also a haven for antique auto buffs.
-
-
Musing on driverless cars while testing a new Volvo
-
Change steel’s image : Bob Bratina