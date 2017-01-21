The Bay Observer

A grassroots citizen movement to force Hamilton City Council to re-draw ward boundaries is picking …Read More »
January 5, 2017
MR. CHURCH
An avid follower of film and theatre, I dismiss the mass hysteria of celebrity worship. My interest,…
January 5, 2017
Fords and Barton Street: both moving up
I test drove two very different vehicles made by Ford in November. One was practical the other an ou…
December 30, 2016
Watching the clock with public delegations
Not in my city. That’s the message Jim Young delivered to Burlington city council when it came time …
December 28, 2016
Council pushback on police capital budget
In what could be a sign of increasing scrutiny of the Hamilton Police Services by Hamilton City Coun…
December 28, 2016
Getting a handle on Burlington Fire Department budget
A retired engineer, 92-year-old Frank Gue says if he learned one thing in the business world during …
-
MR. CHURCH
An avid follower of film and theatre, I dismiss the mass hysteria of celebrity worship. …Read More »
-
THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
-
FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
-
My Take: Office overload at Burlington City Hall
Remember 1991? There was a municipal election in Burlington 25 years ago, and a photo …Read More »
-
Watching the clock with public delegations
-
More council skepticism needed
-
Healing Through The Holidays
Each year at this time, we begin to see it everywhere – messages of family …Read More »
-
Stem Cell Transplant Campaign kicks off
-
THE YOUNG FACE OF SKIN CANCER
-
Journalism rules are upside down in this election
If there was anything remotely akin to what we used to call journalism left after …Read More »
-
15 Ward option is far from the status quo
-
Prowling around Vienna
-
Promising signs at Hamilton Airport
-
Hardly any silly love songs from the “cute Beatle”
-
Oakville charity
Since 1999 The Charity of Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving hope to …Read More »
-
YWCA HAMILTON CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
-
Bay West Group Inc. donates $25,000 to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation’s Our New Era campaign.
-
Skelly demands answers on ballooning costs of parking project
What started out as a simple $325,000 proposal to add 26 visitor parking spaces and …Read More »
-
Fords and Barton Street: both moving up
-
Getting a handle on Burlington Fire Department budget